Nighttime closures coming to I-90 near Huetter next week

Nighttime closures are coming to portions of I-90 next week.
According to the Idaho Transportation Department, I-90 will be reduced to two lanes at night next week while crews prepare for continued construction this year to repair bridges over Huetter and Atlas roads.
Eastbound lanes will be divided before the rest area near Huetter, with one lane remaining for access to the rest area and Northwest Blvd. The other lane crossing the median will join westbound traffic over bridges.
Crews will work on the other halves of the bridges later this year.
All this work will be done at night and requires single-lane closures for a few nights per bridge.
At this time, the only planned daytime closures on the interstate are scheduled for later this spring.
All work is expected to be done by early July and will be followed by another project to reduce rutting from the Washington-Idaho border to the Northwest Blvd. exit. Resurfacing will last until September.
More information on the bridge maintenance project can be found HERE.
More information on the resurfacing project can be found HERE.