CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. - Monday, May 2 marked the beginning of construction of the new West Cashmere Bridge project, narrowing nighttime traffic to a single lane near the Hay Canyon and US 2 intersection due to westbound lane closure.
The lane closure will be nightly through Friday, May 6 from 9:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.
The right shoulder in the project area will be removed to construct a new public transit stop area.
Goodwin Rd. is closed as well, open only to local traffic including residents, businesses, and their customers.
The wooden work trestle in the water near the new bridge site will not be removed until mid-July. Recreationists on the Wenatchee River will no longer have to follow a marked path when passing under the work trestle this season. The construction warning sign on the shore will remain until project completion.
The current West Cashmere Bridge was built 91 years ago and is fracture-critical, deemed both functionally obsolete and structurally deficient, with both height and weight restrictions.
The Chelan-Douglas Transportation Council considers the project to be one of the top three priority projects within both counties. In 2020, a contract of $19.3 million was awarded to SB Structures of Seattle for a new West Cashmere Bridge.
