Nikki Haley announces run for presidency, making her Trump’s first opponent in 2024 race
Nikki Haley

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley has just announced her 2024 presidential campaign.

She made the announcement via twitter in a three minute twitter video, this announcement makes her former President Donald Trump's first opponent for the republican nomination.

In her announcement video she touts her diversity as the daughter of Indian immigrants and her résumé and record as Governor of South Carolina.

Haley served as ambassador to the United Nations for two years in the Trump administration. 

She ends her video by saying “it’s time for a new generation of leadership,” at this moment in time President Donald Trump has not responded to the announcement.

