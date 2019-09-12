SPOKANE, Wash. - So far this year, 58 vapor license compliance checks have been performed in Spokane.
Of that, only 4 sold to minors according to the Tobacco and Vapor Unit of the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board.
This means 93 percent of businesses are in compliance with state law. That mirrors the statewide numbers.
For those not in compliance, it's no small fine.
For the first violation in three years, stores pay a $200 fine. For the second violation, a $600 fine. For the third violation, a sharp increase to $2,000 and a six month probation period. After that it only goes up.
But stores aren't the only ones in trouble. The clerk that sold the product to the minor gets fined too or has to take a class on how to sell products properly.
Captain Lisa Reinke says it's rare in Washington for a business to have three or more violations.
"The second violation, that $600, it's a lot to these small businesses," Capt. Reinke says. "From what we found, they don't want to sell to minors, its not intentional."
The Tobacco and Vapor Unit preforms statewide checks regularly as well as when they receive a complaint.
"We are doing checks with compliance, and its not just complaint based we are checking all across the state for violations."
When it comes to online sales, Capt. Reinke says it's much harder to investigate.
If you know of a store that is in violation of state law, Reinke asks you report it.
You can file an online complaint here to the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board.