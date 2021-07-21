SPOKANE, Wash. - A project to save millions of gallons of water a year at the Koi Pond in Manito Park's famous Nishinomiya Tsutakawa Japanese Garden is complete.
A specialty garden like the Nishinomiya Tsutakawa Japanese Garden requires a lot of upkeep and during the peak of the pandemic, Spokane Parks & Rec was working with about a third of their usual staff so they decided to close it to the public. However, they did not want that time to go to waste.
The Koi Pond project focused on improving pond quality while conserving 16 to 18 million gallons of water annually. It included replacing and upgrading all existing pond pumps, plumbing, mechanical and electrical equipment. New UV and sand filters were added along with recirculating jets and pond skimmer to improve overall pond health.
“It’s a wonderful example of the City collaborating to make improvements. The Utilities and Parks divisions came together to invest in water-saving improvements that also improve the wildlife and visitor experiences,” said Garrett Jones, director of Parks & Recreation for the City of Spokane.
The koi remained in the pond for the majority of the project, except for a short time when they were taken to a koi specialist for a health inspection. Existing plantings and landscape within the garden were also protected, so visitors will experience the same garden with an improved pond.
The project budget was $287,000, funded by the City Utilities Division. Work began in March, and was completed on schedule and on budget.