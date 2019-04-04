SPOKANE, Wash.- Nkechi Diallo, AKA Rachel Dolezal, has reached a settlement agreement with Washington's Office of Fraud and Accountability regarding her welfare fraud case.
According to court documents KHQ obtained Thursday afternoon, Diallo will be repaying the state the full amount she is accused of stealing. Court documents show Diallo stole more than $8,000 in food assistance and child care assistance. She used the state's assistance program despite having a book deal worth at least $83,000.
Along with making those payments, Diallo must also comply with a Spokane County Office of Pretrial program.
She must pay all administrative costs, have no criminal law violations during the 2-year diversion program, complete 120 hours of community service, submit to drug and alcohol tests, complete a theft awareness class, an anger management class, and/or alcohol and drug information school, and seek and keep stable housing.
If she fails to complete the Felony Diversion Program, court documents show she understands she could be jailed for five years and face a $10,000 fine. Diallo has already started to repay the money she owes, but will be in court April 8th to officially set the program in motion.