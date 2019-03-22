UPDATE: KHQ's Peter Maxwell has just learned Nkechi Diallo's hearing Friday morning has been postponed due to a possible plea deal being reached.
It is unknown if that plea deal will happen on Friday or at a later date, but we'll keep you updated as soon as additional information is confirmed.
Previous Coverage:
Nkechi Diallo, aka Rachel Dolezal, will be facing a Spokane County Judge Friday morning for a pretrial conference.
This comes after a Spokane County Judge grew impatient with legal maneuverings by the former NAACP President on charges of welfare fraud.
According to court documents, Diallo illegally received $8,747 in food assistance, and illegally received $100 in childcare assistance. Total restitution, according to the documents, is $8,847, allegedly stolen from August 2015 through November 2017.
The investigation into Diallo's alleged theft started in March 2017 when a DSHS Office of Fraud and Accountability investigator received information that Diallo had written a book that got published. The investigator said he'd heard Diallo say she was getting public assistance, but also knew that a typical publishing contract included payments of $10,000 to $20,000.
The investigator conducted a review of Diallo's records and found she'd been reporting her income was usually less than $500 per month, in child support payments. At one point when asked as to how she was paying her bills, she reported, "Barely! With help from friends and gifts."
According to the court documents, "The state of Washington seeks prosecution and restitution in this matter. In addition, the Department requests Nkechi Diallo be disqualified from receiving Food Assistance for at least a 12 month period for breaking a Food Assistance rule on purpose. This is known as an Intentional Program Violation."
Diallo, was booked and released from Spokane County Jail back in July where deputies took fingerprints and a booking photo before her release.
Diallo pleaded not guilty to the charges back in June.
KHQ's Peter Maxwell is in court this morning and will bring updates once they become available.