Summer temperatures are continuing to climb, and the heat can mean dangers for families who don’t have air conditioning. Here are some cheap ways to cool down a home without AC.
The Penny Hoarder advises residents to create a makeshift air conditioner by filling a bowl with ice and placing it in front of a fan. Another recommendation from the site is to put sheets in the freezer a few hours before bed to cool them down.
The Penny Hoarder recommends keeping bottles of water and rice-filled socks in the freezer to create extra cold packs. Homeowners still struggling with the heat can also visit local shopping malls and grocery stores to cool off.
