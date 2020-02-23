SPOKANE, Wash. -- The man who police said hit and killed a Liberty Lake woman and fled the scene will serve four years behind bars after his vehicular homicide conviction, according to the victim's husband.
In 2018, Liberty Lake Police arrested 21-year-old Pavel Kanyushkin for the crime. They say he left the scene, leaving the woman he hit for dead. His victim, 61-year-old Marilyn K. Dhaenens, was out on her daily walk when she was killed.
Marilyn was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and realtor. Her husband Scott Dhaenens told KHQ's Hayley Guenthner Marilyn was their family's "rock."
Scott was one of the first witnesses to testify in Kanyushkin's trial which took place last month. He tells KHQ while he was as satisfied as he could be with the sentence, their family is still in tremendous pain.
"(The sentence) was good considering he could have gotten 90 days as a first time offender," he said. "But there is no amount of time that will ever bring Marilyn back."
The fatal hit and run happened near E. Mission Ave and E. Country Vista Drive in October of 2018. Arriving officers found firefighters already on scene working on a woman with obvious injuries about 50 feet south of the intersection, according to court documents.
Additional resources and investigators were called to the scene. During the investigation of the crash scene, officers contacted a nearby elementary school to look at surveillance footage. Officers on the scene also noted no noticeable vehicle debris, or brake marks indicating the driver tried to stop or avoid the collision. No witnesses were found that saw the hit-and-run crash, court documents say.
Spokane County Sheriff's deputies also arrived on the scene to help with the investigation and used an aerial drone to document the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.