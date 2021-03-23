SPOKANE, Wash. - This is the second year in a row that Spokane has lost out on hosting a March Madness game which has caused a big loss for the local economy.
Not hosting a NCAA game in 2020 has resulted in a $20 million loss of revenue. Additionally, with the pandemic and Spokane missing out on hosting another game in 2021, another $20 million is expected to be lost after 2021, totaling a loss of about $40 million from not hosting big games alone.
This all coming after Spokane had a record-breaking great economic year in 2019, which Visit Spokane says is hard to see especially because the revenue through large events does make a big difference.
"They bring in tons of money," said Kate Hudson, Visit Spokane public relations manager. "They bring in tons of visitors who rent hotel rooms and when they check into a hotel they pay a bed tax. That provides tax relief to all of us hwo live here in Spokane County. Tourism and hospitality provides $1,000 in tax relief per household."
It's not only March Madness and the NCAA tournament either, it's also Bloomsday, Hoopfest and concerts that Spokane has lost out on in the last year.
However, not all hope is lost. Visit Spokane says they've been working hard to plan events in 2022 and 2023 to bring some money to our economy, Spokane is just in recovery mode right now so things are tough but the hope is to push forward and plan for the future.
As of right now Spokane is scheduled to host a March Madness Women's Regional Weekend in 2022 and also a men's first and second round games in 2024.