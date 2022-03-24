LEAVENWORTH, Wash. - Chelan County Emergency Management has cleared a scene in Leavenworth and says no bombs were found after an hours-long investigation. Right now, all roads have been reopened, including for foot traffic.
Last Updated: March 24 at 9:15 p.m.
Chelan County Emergency Management (CCEM) is investigating an ongoing bomb threat in the 700 block of Highway 2 near downtown Leavenworth.
CCEM says to stay away from the area. Drivers should use East Leavenworth and Icicle roads as a detour route.