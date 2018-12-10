No Camping Sign Posted Outside City Hall Monday Morning

A new sign appeared Monday morning outside Spokane City Hall: "No Camping - Violators Subject to Arrest."
This is under the Public Lands Protection Ordinance (SMC Chapter 12.02 Article VI) https://my.spokanecity.org/smc/?Section=12.02.1010
Camp Hope residents told KHQ that they would be back after the site was cleaned. But as of Monday afternoon, no tents were outside Spokane City Hall.
Thursday, after the 48-hour eviction notice was posted, protesters taped another sign to their tents: "This tent is the residence of a protestor of laws that criminalize the homeless and is protected by federal law and other applicable laws, including but not limited to, 1st amendment (protest rights) and 4th amendment (unreasonable search/seizure). Do not enter or remove tent or contents without federal court order."
The city said that people are protected under the 1st amendment, not their belongings. This "No Camping" sign is to help enforce that. The Spokane Municipal Code says a violation, is a misdemeanor.
"Protests, or a 1st amendment right, is about an individuals right to be heard. To stand with a placard, absolutely, all those things are protected free speech. Things like tents and sleeping bags, don't get those same protections," Marlene Feist, a spokesperson for the City of Spokane, said.
Another protest is scheduled to happen Monday the 10th at 5 pm outside City Hall. Camp Hope posted to their Facebook page saying, "Camp Hope will live on forever and they did not take it away in the back of a garbage truck."
KHQ has reached out to Mayor Condon for an interview, and has not heard back yet.