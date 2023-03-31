SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - No charges will be brought against the deputy who shot and killed 36-year-old Terry Starkweather at a storage facility on north Lyons last August after the Spokane County Prosecutor's Office determined the use of deadly force was justified.
The day of the shooting, Sgt. Darin Staley was surveilling the facility when he noticed a person near a unit rented by Starkweather. Aware Starkweather had multiple warrants out for his arrest, Staley called for assistance while using the security footage to positively identify the person as Starkweather.
Staley and another deputy made contact with Starkweather, informing him he was under arrest and ordering him to put his hands in the air. While he initially complied, Starkweather soon rushed into the cab of his truck, ramming his truck into the deputy's vehicle and nearly backing over Staley, who was approaching on foot with his taser drawn.
Staley yelled at Starkweather not to back up while dropping his taser to draw his firearm. Starkweather backed his truck up towards Staley who fired several times at Starkweather.
The truck stopped adjacent to Staley, who continued to command Starkweather to show his hands. Starkweather then put the truck in forward and accelerated towards Staley. The sergeant took this as an attempt to kill him and fired at Starkweather again.
Starkweather was later transported to Sacred Heart Medical Center for treatment, but died from his injuries.
The Prosecutor determined the use of deadly force was justified, and Staley had acted in self-defense. No charges will be filed.