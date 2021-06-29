SPOKANE, Wash - No criminal charges will be filed against a Spokane County deputy who shot the owner of a property while conducting a prowl check.
According to Spokane County, the wife of property owner Lloyd Vaughn called Crime Check after discovering items were missing from 6521 E. Grouse Road.
The Crime Check call-taker said extra patrols near the property would start taking place.
The county said unbeknownst to Crime Check and local law enforcement, Lloyd Vaughn decided to stay at the property armed overnight on March 7.
Around 7 p.m. on March 7, Deputy Craig Cupo arrived at the property with the understanding that it was abandoned.
The county said he decided to walk the property.
Deputy Cupo announced, "Sheriff's Office," as he noticed a door to a metal-side shop was ajar.
The county said the door flew open and Deputy Cupo saw a man with a black revolver. As Cupo moved back, he said, "Sheriff's Office, drop the gun," according to the County.
The county said the man in the shop, Lloyd Vaughn, fired a shot at the deputy and Deputy Cupo returned fire, hitting Vaughn.
Vaughn was given medical aid by Deputy Cupo before being transported to the hospital and released.
The Spokane County Prosecutor said under the circumstance, Deputy Cupo was justified in using deadly force.