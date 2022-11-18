SPOKANE, Wash. - No criminal charges will be brought against the officers involved in a fatal shooting earlier this year after the Spokane County Prosecutor's Office determined use of deadly force was justified.
On Jan. 24, the Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded after a 9-1-1 caller reported her neighbor came asking for help, crying and saying her son was dead. Upon arrival, officers met Brenda Kamo on scene, who told officers her son "got the baby" and that he was going to "kill the baby and then himself."
Officers briefly saw Brenda's son, 23-year-old Peterson Kamo, holding a child with a knife in his hand before Kamo retreated into the house and up the stairs. Kamo told police he would hurt the child if they didn't leave, and a can of flammable camping fuel was observed upstairs with him.
The Prosecutor states officers attempted to deescalate the situation from the base of the stairs and ordered him to release the child, and Kamo told officers he had poured fuel on the carpet and was prepared to light it, still refusing to let go of the child.
Determining the child's life was in danger, police charged the stairs. Bodycam footage released by SPD shows Kamo fleeing to a nearby room with the child, moving the knife towards the right side of her head. Corporal Brandon Lynch and Officer Corrigan Mohondro both fired their weapons a combined six times, and Kamo fell to the floor outside of the bedroom.
Police removed the child to safety and immediately began life-saving measures while awaiting medics. Kamo was transported for treatment to Sacred Heart, where he was later pronounced dead.
Investigation found Kamo was armed with a large silver knife, and the liquid substance on the carpet was a flammable light-range distillate.
While Kamo's family filed tort claims against the City of Spokane and the County, with intent to sue for SPD negligence, the Prosecutor's Office determined officers were justified in use of deadly force due to escalating concerns for the child's life and acted without malice. Therefore, no criminal charges will be filed against either officer.