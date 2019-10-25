SPOKANE, Wash. - Criminal charges will not be filed against Spokane County Sheriff's Deputy Joseph Wallace in connection to his use of force in a May 2019 police shooting.
An investigation into the shooting found that Deputy Wallace's use of force against Ethan A. Murray was justified.
Deputy Wallace shot and killed Murray while responding to a call of a disorderly person at the Parkside Apartments at Mirabeau at 2820 N. Cherry St. in the Spokane Valley.
The caller reported a man wearing no shirt was running around children who were playing outside and was high.
Deputy Wallace arrived on scene shortly after the call went out and spoke to a woman in the apartment complex who directed Deputy Wallace toward Murray, claiming Murray was threatening the children playing in the complex.
Deputy Wallace said Murray began moving away from him and toward a wooded area. While attempting to catch up to Murray, Deputy Wallace said he saw Murray reaching around his waistline.
Deputy Wallace began identifying himself as a deputy and telling Murray to stop what he was doing. When he caught up with Murray, Deputy Wallace said Murray became aggressive and confrontational, shouting obscenities at him.
According to the release, Deputy Wallace drew his service weapon, fearing that Murray would attack him, and issued several other commands for Murray to put his hands up.
Deputy Wallace said Murray refused to comply and began pulling out what looked like knife from his waist band while advancing towards him. Deputy Wallace pointed his gun at Murray and fired several shots, striking Murray.
An investigation into the shooting found that Murray was not armed with a knife, and the object he pulled from his pocket was a pair of black sunglasses.
The final ruling in the investigation found Deputy Wallace was justified in his use of force giving the facts and circumstances at the time of the confrontation.
No criminal charges will be filed against Deputy Wallace in connection to the shooting.
