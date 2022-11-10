SPOKANE, Wash. - An agent from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) involved in a shooting last November will not face charges after the Spokane County Prosecutor's Office determined deadly force was justified.
According to the Prosecutor's Office, the incident occurred after an undercover ATF agent was attempting to complete a reverse gun buy at Motel 6 at Rustle St. on Nov. 5.
The ATF learned of a known convicted felon, the suspect Randy Holmes, sought to obtain a firearm for use in a violent crime. The agency developed a a plan to arrange for an ATF agent to meet Holmes in the parking lot of the motel and entice the suspect into the agent's vehicle, at which point the agent would drive across Sunset Blvd. to the Quality Inn to complete the transaction.
While the operation was underway, the suspect briefly entered the agent's vehicle, then got out, drew a handgun, and pointed it at the agent. According to the release, the weapon was as close as three feet from the agent's face.
During this time, Holmes was screaming at the agent, who testified he believed Holmes was about to shoot and kill him. The agent then also exited the vehicle and drew a firearm.
Shots were exchanged, and both Holmes and the agent were shot. Both were treated for injuries at local hospitals and released.
After reviewing the circumstances, it was determined the ATF agent was reasonably justified in fearing for his life, and therefore also justified in use of deadly force. Because of this, the Spokane County Prosecutor's Office has determined the ATF agent will not face criminal charges.