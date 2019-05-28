SPOKANE - The Spokane County Prosecutor's Office has determined officers involved in a deadly January 2019 shooting were justified.
Police used lethal force against 46-year-old Dwight Steward who died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds on Monroe Street on January 23.
Police say they first responded to a 911 call from a man who said someone had pulled a gun on him. When numerous police officer's arrived, they attempted to contact a man who matched the description from the caller, after being warned by the victim that the man had a gun in his waistband.
At first, police say they thought Steward would be cooperative, then he pulled two large knives out and wouldn't follow commands.
The prosecutor's office says Steward was, "Rapidly approaching and was within mere feet of the officers while wielding a large knife in each of his hands and ignoring multiple commands to drop them."
As Steward got within feet of officers Tyler Fisher and Jordan Orrell, he was shot by police and quickly pronounced dead on the scene.
The prosecutor's office has declared under the circumstances, Fisher and Orrell were reasonable in their actions and no criminal liability is attached to the incident.
Previous Coverage:
SPOKANE - The Spokane County Medical Examiner has confirmed the identity of the man who died as a result of an officer involved shooting on Monroe St. Wednesday.
According to the examiner, 46-year-old Dwight Steward died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.
Previous Coverage:
SPOKANE, Wash. - KHQ has obtained exclusive video that shows the moments leading up to, and during an officer involved shooting at Monroe St. and Fairview Ave. in north Spokane on Jan. 23rd.
One man was killed in the shooting and because of that, KHQ will not be posting the video in its entirety. However, we have taken a freeze-frame from the video, which was taken by a witness.
The man shot is on the right, the officers are on the left. If you look closely, you can see the man shot is holding something long in his right hand. Witnesses describe it as a long blade or knife. Police have said the suspect was holding what appeared to be a knife. The video also appears to show the man walking toward the officer. The officer appears to shoot when the man is about 5 feet away.
Witnesses say they called officers after that man ran into the middle of the street yelling and swearing. As officers arrived, he ran into a grocery store near Monroe and Fairview. Witnesses say he left the store and began to approach officers with that weapon in hand.
According to a release from Spokane Police, they responded to reports of a man threatening citizens with a handgun at about 3:35 p.m. Wednesday.