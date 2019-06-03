Saturday is "National Get Outdoors Day," and Washingtonians can do just that this weekend with free access to State Parks.
This Saturday and Sunday, June 8-9, a Discover Pass is not required to visit a state park. This free day applies only to day use, and not for overnight stays or rented facilities.
Lands managed by State Parks and Fish & Wildlife are both free on June 8-9. A pass is still required on lands managed by the Department of Natural Resources.
Folks in the area can also fish for free this weekend, as both Washington and Idaho's free fishing days/weekend are coming up.
Washington State Parks offers several free days throughout the year when a Discover Pass isn't required. The remaining 2019 free dates include:
Aug. 25 — National Park Service Birthday
Sept. 28— National Public Lands Day
Nov. 11 — Veterans Day
Nov. 29— Autumn day