According to data kept by the Spokane Police Department, there were 20 homicides over the course of 2020, up from a total of 6 homicides in 2019. So what happened?
According to Sgt. Terry Preuninger with the Spokane Police Department, we don't know and likely won't know for some time, if ever.
According to the Department's Comp Stat reports, which are online and date back to 2012, Spokane averaged about 7.5 homicides over the last 8 years. However, in 2012 there were also 20 homicides. Sgt. Preuninger says that Spokane's homicide rate, like most medium to large cities, fluctuates over time. Some years, like 2017, there are 5 homicides and some years, like 2020 and 2012, there are 20.
We asked Sgt. Preuninger if the department believes the COVID restrictions could have contributed to this year's higher number of homicides and he said it's too early to say. He says that is a question that will be studied down the line and hopefully answered one way or the other. He did say that his officers have noted gang activity in Spokane that he says haven't been reported since the 90's. He says many of that activity involved younger gang members.
Sgt. Preuninger says that's also something that's been flagged in police departments across the country. He says that's of note, because COVID prompted many school districts to move in person learning to online learning. He says it's possible that youth gang activity may have been impacted because there was not that stabilizing force of a classroom and teacher. He reiterated again that police can't point to this as a reason, but that it's worth studying.
The good news is Sgt. Preneunger says his officers have solved 18 of 2020's homicides, a rate of solvability that Sgt. Preuninger says you'd be hard-pressed to find in any other city.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.