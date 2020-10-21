PULLMAN, Wash. – Washington State University (WSU) wants cougar football fans to stay home and root on the team from home to help curb the spread of COVID-19.
“We understand how much our fans look forward to returning to Pullman for home games, but due to the ongoing public health crisis, we are asking them to cheer from the safety of their homes with members of their own household,” WSU President Kirk Schulz saidl. “The best way to help keep our Cougs playing this season is for our fans to stay home.”
No spectators will be allowed at any Pac-12 football games this season and tailgating is being prohibited on the WSU Pullman campus. All games will be televised either by the ESPN or FOX broadcast family of networks and can be heard on the Washington State Learfield IMG College Sports Network.
Just because fans won't be allowed in the stadium, doesn't mean the Coug nation has to be silent. WSU said there are a variety of options for fan engagement being planned for game days so fans can still safely cheer on the team.
In Pullman, steps are being taken to enforce the conference restrictions and discourage gatherings during home games.
Campus parking lots will be closed to tailgating on game day weekends. No camping or portable structures such as canopies will be allowed on campus, including in parking lots. Recreational vehicles will be turned away from campus.
The Compton Union Building, traditionally a popular gathering spot during home football games, will be closed. Screening and other measures will be used to obstruct viewing from outside the stadium to discourage congregating. No public watch parties will be hosted on campus.
WSU is also is partnering with Pullman and the greater Palouse community to help enforce all health and safety measures.
Additionally, the Pullman Police Department will have extra staff on duty during football weekends to address health proclamation violations such as off-campus parties.
All are intended to discourage large gatherings and mitigate potential community spread of COVID-19. Failure to prevent large gatherings and rising case counts could prematurely end the sports season.
