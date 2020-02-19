The Spokane County Sheriff's Office has recovered a stolen car after seeing a car driving without a front license plate.
According to SCSO, the victim told police she let 33-year-old driver, Jessica Liggett and 34-year-old driver, Michael Liggett stay at her home because they were homeless. On February 9, the victim noticed her Buick missing.
On Tuesday, Deputy Vincent McKenzie pulled over the white Buick LeSabre in the 2800 block of N. Cherry.
As Deputy McKenzie approached the car, he noticed the car had a paper dealership advertisement instead of a rear license plate. A check of the temporary tag showed it should be on a Honda CRV.
Deputy McKenzie discovered the Jessica Liggett had a suspended license.
According to SCSO, Deputy McKenzie learned via his radio, Jessica Liggett and her husband Michael Liggett were named as suspects in a recent theft of a white Buick.
The VIN number of the Buick Jessica and Michael Liggett was driving was reported stolen on February 9.
After Jessica Liggett was advised of her rights she told deputies she got the car from a friend named Karen but later admitted Michael showed up with the Buick and she didn’t know it had been stolen.
Both suspects were taken into custody and booking into the Spokane County Jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.