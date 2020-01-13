A driver was unhurt, but probably very shaken up, after a tree fell on their vehicle near Lake Stevens.
Th Washington State Patrol tweeted a picture showing the vehicle's windshield smashed in. A second photo shows glass fragments inside the vehicle.
With the state getting hit by a large amount of snow, falling trees have blocked several roads including US 2 over Stevens Pass and Highway 206 near Mt. Spokane.
No injuries after a tree fell on this vehicle while driving south bound on SR-9 at SR-92 about an hour ago. Road is open and tree debris removed by @wsdot. pic.twitter.com/FCtnn1L1ic— Trooper H. Axtman (@wspd7pio) January 13, 2020
