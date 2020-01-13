Tree smashes car

A driver was unhurt, but probably very shaken up, after a tree fell on their vehicle near Lake Stevens. 

Th Washington State Patrol tweeted a picture showing the vehicle's windshield smashed in. A second photo shows glass fragments inside the vehicle. 

With the state getting hit by a large amount of snow, falling trees have blocked several roads including US 2 over Stevens Pass and Highway 206 near Mt. Spokane. 

