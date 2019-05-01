No injuries after house fire caused ceiling to collapse on top of firefighter

SPOKANE Wash. - A firefighter was unhurt after a ceiling collapsed during a house fire on N. Day Mt. Spokane Road.
The owner of the home in the 19000 block of N. Day Mt. Spokane Road noticed burn marks coming through the ceiling Wednesday and acted quickly to try and extinguish it with a fire extinguisher and then a garden hose.
When the flames became too much to handle, they called 911.
Fire crews followed up within 5 minutes of the call and the fire was knocked down within 15 minutes.
There have been no injuries reported to anyone involved.
Emergency vehicles will be on the scene as the investigation continues, be cautions and drive slowly if traveling through the area.