No injuries after pontoon plane skips onto land, crashes into Grant County field

Update:
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - No one was hurt after authorities say a pontoon plane skipped onto land and crashed into a field.
The Grant County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened in the 3500 block of Wild Goose Road NE.
Previous Coverage:
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - Responders are at the scene of a reported light plane crash/hard landing.
According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, the scene is in the 3500 block of Wild Goose Road Northeast.
No fire has been reported and there are no initial reports of injuries.
