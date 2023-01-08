SPOKANE, Wash. - Nobody was injured in an apartment fire on Spokane's Lower South Hill Saturday evening, according to the Spokane Fire Department (SFD).
Shortly after 9 p.m. on Saturday, SFD was dispatched to a commercial fire on West 8th Avenue. Firefighters arrived within four minutes to find smoke and fire coming from the first floor of the apartment.
Firefighters entered the building and quickly began fighting the fire while searching for potential victims.
The fire was mostly located in a first-floor apartment when crews arrived, however it expanded to the basement and the second floor.
One adult woman who was in the building safely escaped her second-floor unit after she heard the building's alarm system go off. She was the only person at home when the fire was initially discovered.
Firefighters controlled the fire in the apartment and the damage was primarily limited to the apartment where the fire began.
The building was protected by an alarm system that alerted the building's occupants and notified Spokane Regional Emergency Communications.
SFD's Special Investigative Unit is investigating the cause of the fire.