SPOKANE, Wash. - Crews are on scene of a house fire in south Spokane Monday morning near Hangman Valley Golf Course.
Spokane County Fire District 8 crews say an investigation is underway after the duplex on the 2500 block of E. Casper Dr. became engulfed in flames Monday morning.
Firefighters responded to the call just before 4:30 a.m. Monday, observing flames they estimated to be 20-30 feet high. Crews were able to get the fire under control in about 20 minutes.
None of the four occupants in the duplex units or pets were reportedly injured in the fire.
Crews are wrapping up now, the fire call came around 4:30 this morning pic.twitter.com/oBArT7yatG— KHQ Stephanie Stevenson (@KhqStevenson) July 13, 2020
A neighbor who called 911 took this picture of the fire this morning pic.twitter.com/OXccIY02eE— KHQ Stephanie Stevenson (@KhqStevenson) July 13, 2020
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.