SPOKANE, Wash. - Crews are responding to a house fire in northwest Spokane Thursday morning.
Spokane County Fire District 9 and Spokane Fire Department crews are at the scene of the house fire in the 800 block of W. Mountanview Ln.
According to fire personnel, there are no injuries reported and the house was unoccupied at the time of the fire.
Fire crews believe the cause could be electric-related, but an investigation is pending.
KHQ has a reporter at the scene looking for more info.
