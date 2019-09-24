No, it's not Air Force One, Fairchild is just hosting a training exercise

Watch again

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Air Force One has not landed in Spokane.

Instead, Fairchild Air Force Base Captain Tanya Downsworth says they are hosting Exercise Mobility Guardian. It's a realistic, scenario driven exercise that will include more than 2,500 people traveling to the state to train during September.

The Air Force has a number of 747s in their inventory, although the one spotted by many above Spokane is not Air Force One. President Donald Trump is currently in New York

A variety of distinguished visitors will be coming to Fairchild to see their airmen in action as they rain in Air Mobility Command's largest flagship exercise.

Increased air traffic is expected through the exercise concludes on Saturday, September 28.