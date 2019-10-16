No kids hurt after crash involving school bus at Rowan and Ash

SPOKANE, Wash. - A crash involving a school bus has closed down Rowan at Ash Wednesday afternoon.
There were some children on the bus at the time of the crash but none were hurt.
Two cars reportedly collided before crashing into the bus. A person from one of the cars possibly had a broken arm.
The bus is in the process of being towed. No word yet on when the roadway will reopen.
This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
