Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills zero to 20 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of North Idaho. Portions of East Central, Northeast, and Southeast Washington. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frostbite and hypothermia are possible if precautions are not taken. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&