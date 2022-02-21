NO LI PAY IT FORWARD

SPOKANE, Wash. - Monday morning saw the first major snow event of February 2022, and No-Li Brew House is keeping their word and moving forward with their "Pay it Forward" event.

The pub has a supply of snow shovels which anyone can get their hands on if they stop by between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday. All anyone has to do is agree to pay it forward by shoveling their neighbor's sidewalk or driveway.

Shovels will be handed out at the No-Li Bier Hall next to the pub at 1003 E Trent Ave, Spokane, WA 99202.

