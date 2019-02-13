Like most of us here the Inland Northwest, a local business has spent the last couple days digging out.
"Snow's pretty, but it gets old real quick when you have to shovel that much," said Bill Powers, Marketing Director for No-Li Brewhouse.
Realizing they weren't the only ones dealing with the sudden onslaught of snow, No-Li came up with an idea, a simple way of helping out folks here in our community.
"There's probably a lot of people that don't have access to snow shovels out there," Powers said. "So we said lets just get a whole bunch and make them available for people."
And that's exactly what they did, stocking up on snow shovels to give out for free, hoping their generosity would be passed on.
"If you grab a shovel," Powers said. "Go to a neighbor's and shovel their walk too. Take the gratitude of having something and share it with someone else."
So they posted the offer online not know what the reaction would be.
"Within an hour we were having people coming down to grab shovels," Powers said. "We had to go back to the store a bunch of times to pick up more."
In less than a day, they gave away more than 60 shovels, and ran out of beanies they were handing out with them.
And with the overwhelmingly positive response, Powers says they're not done yet.
"We'll keep doing it until people stop needing shovels," Powers said.
Doing what they can for the town they say that's done so much for them.
"We're trying to just exemplify what Spokane means to us," Powers said. "It feels really good to know that the community appreciates what we do, but more than anything we know that people needed shovels and we were happy to be able give that to them."
The free snow shovels and beanies/t shirts at @NoLiBrewhouse have been a HUGE hit so far! At 5: How the brewery is hoping their generosity is passed on here in our community. @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/pVoW3iekX2— Patrick Erickson KHQ (@patrickerickson) February 13, 2019