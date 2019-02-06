No-Li Firefighters

Update: As they always tends to do, the community and a local business step up again.

After raising $5,000 towards Camp Fire relief and Washington firefighters, No-Li Brewhouse and the community have also completed their goal of raising another $5,000 for a local family devastated by a fire.

No-Li said on social media that they completed their goal of raising $5,000 for towards the Zarbok family.

The Zarboks had lost everything after a fire destroyed their home and all their belongings in Airway Heights two days after Christmas in 2018. The family of five with three children has been in dire need of money to afford lodging and searching for a new home.

A GoFundMe page was started following the tragedy, and has raised almost $4,000 as of Wednesday. No-Li accounted for half of that, making a $2,000 donation that week.

On top of its original donation, No-Li began selling the Fight Fire Pale Ale and was donating $3 from every pint sold. Customers that flocked to the brewery got to try the new tasty beer, and also got to keep the glass while donating to three good causes.

In all, No-Li raised $10,000 during the event after reaching the goal $2,500 for Camp Fire relief, $2,500 for Washington firefighters and $5,000 for the family recently. In all with the original donation, No-Li will have accounted for around $7,000 raised for the family in desperate need.

KHQ's Patrick Erickson is working on coordinating a time with No-Li to be present when they give the money to the family.

Previous coverage:

Proceeds from new beer at No-Li Brewhouse benefiting firefighters, devastated local family

SPOKANE, Wash. - We all know firefighters use water to battle fires, but a local brewery is now using something else to help them: Beer.

The Camp Fire, the most devastating wildfire in California state history, burned over 150,000 acres, destroyed 13,000 homes and took the lives of 85 people.

Months later, as families continue to recover, a local brewery in the Lilac City is doing their part to help.

Over the last couple weeks, No-Li Brewhouse has been selling a newly created beer. The beer comes in specially designed glasses, with $3 from every pint being donated.

"It did feel good, the overwhelming response from the community here," No-Li Director of Marketing Bill Powers said. "I think they saw a need and they saw what looked like a delicious beer that could help that."

The beer has been so popular, they actually ran out of glasses to give away. 

The brewery says the response from the community has been overwhelming.

"Sometimes January is a slow month for everybody," Powers said. "We got 1,000 pint glasses to give away and they were gone in 4-5 days. We were giving out coupons for when more arrived in the mail."

On Tuesday, No Li sent a check for $2,500 to help with the Camp Fire relief efforts.

They're now collecting another $2,500 to go to firefighters here in Washington state.

Raising more than $5,000 so far, No-Li isn't done yet, now focusing on helping a local family who recently lost everything.

"I think what's really great about this and about the demand that we've seen is because of the response we've bought more pint glasses and after this $5,000 we raise, we're going to raise another $5,000," Powers said.

No-Li says they're proud to be part of a city like Spokane.

"We're just going to keep rolling with all this good energy the community has brought," said Powers.

The Fight Fire Pale Ale is available through the end of January, with a portion of all the proceeds going to help these three causes.

"There's something a little more viral about this one," Powers said about the promotion. "That response was overwhelming and it just kind of goes to show the kind of community that's around here. When they see a need, they answer the call."

Tags

Recommended for you