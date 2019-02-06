Update: As they always tends to do, the community and a local business step up again.

After raising $5,000 towards Camp Fire relief and Washington firefighters, No-Li Brewhouse and the community have also completed their goal of raising another $5,000 for a local family devastated by a fire.

No-Li said on social media that they completed their goal of raising $5,000 for towards the Zarbok family.

The Zarboks had lost everything after a fire destroyed their home and all their belongings in Airway Heights two days after Christmas in 2018. The family of five with three children has been in dire need of money to afford lodging and searching for a new home.

A GoFundMe page was started following the tragedy, and has raised almost $4,000 as of Wednesday. No-Li accounted for half of that, making a $2,000 donation that week.

On top of its original donation, No-Li began selling the Fight Fire Pale Ale and was donating $3 from every pint sold. Customers that flocked to the brewery got to try the new tasty beer, and also got to keep the glass while donating to three good causes.

In all, No-Li raised $10,000 during the event after reaching the goal $2,500 for Camp Fire relief, $2,500 for Washington firefighters and $5,000 for the family recently. In all with the original donation, No-Li will have accounted for around $7,000 raised for the family in desperate need.

KHQ's Patrick Erickson is working on coordinating a time with No-Li to be present when they give the money to the family.

Thanks to you all we finished our Fight Fire fundraiser and raised $10K for the Zarbok family, WA State firefighters and Campfire relief in https://t.co/OBtr1bNhmi. We still have some Fight Fire glasses, so tonight, come down after 5pm and get a Fight Fire ale, and keep the glass pic.twitter.com/Fseq3veXLH — No-Li Brewhouse (@NoLiBrewhouse) February 4, 2019

