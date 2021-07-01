NoLi Brewhouse donates 21,000 bottles of water to families in need during heatwave

SPOKANE, Wash. - No-Li Brewhouse, partnering with the Odom Corporation, is donating more than 860 cases of bottled water to people in need.

According to No-Li on Instagram, that makes up 21,000 bottles of water to families in need during the heatwave.

The water will be delivered to cooling shelters and the streets of Spokane.

