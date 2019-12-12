No-Li Brewhouse Crowler 12 days of Christmas
No-Li Brewhouse

Update: No-Li Brewhouse has completed its "12 Days of Christmas" event, donating $12,00 in beer sales towards 12 different local non-profits.

Beginning Dec. 1, No-Li donated $1,000 to a local charity each day up until Thursday, Dec. 12. Each evening, No-Li would present the $1K check to the charity being honored that night.

The non-profits who received a $1,000 check from No-Li included:

Day 1 - St. Margaret's Women and Children's Shelter

Day 2 - Crosswalk Youth Shelter

Day 3 - SpokAnimal

Day 4 - Hoopfest's Ignight Basketball Association

Day 5 - CASA

Day 6 - Terrain

Day 7 - Odyssey Youth Movement

Day 8 - SCRAPS

Day 9 - Second Harvest

Day 10 - Women & Children's Free Restaurant & Community Kitchen

Day 11 - Washington State Fire Fighters' Association

Day 12 - Teen & Kid Closet

 

No-Li announced the donation spree back in November, saying when you came in and filled a 19.2-oz Crowler with their beer, 100 percent of the sales would go towards community charities.

Previous coverage:

SPOKANE, Wash. - A local brewery known for giving back to the community is once again stepping up, planning a 12-days-of-Christmas type of donation spree for charities.

Starting Thursday, Nov. 14, No-Li Brewhouse says when you come in and fill a 19.2 oz Crowler with their beer, 100 percent of the sales will go towards charities.

Once the goal of $12,000 is raised, No-Li says it will go directly to 12 non-profit community charities, with each to receive $1,000 each. 

"December 1st – 12th we will recognize and elevate community awareness of 12 specific community non-profits that reach into the fabric of our communities with a $1,000 gift for 12 consecutive days," a post on their website reads.

During the 12 Days of Christmas fundraiser, No-Li will announce/surprise a non-profit with the first $1K donation on Sunday, Dec. 1. No-Li says to keep an eye out for further details, as the remaining non-profits will be announced through Dec. 12.

""It brings us joy to give back to our amazing Spokane community," says Cindy Bryant of No-Li Brewhouse.

No-Li has made several generous donations through fundraisers from their brew sales as of late. In the past year alone, they have donated towards youth basketball programs, firefighters and an Airway Heights family devastated by a house fire. On top of that, they've even just straight up given away items like snow shovels and beanies.

