A local brewery known for stepping up for the community is lending a hand, err shovel during these wintry times.
No-Li Brewhouse said in a Facebook post on Tuesday that they are offering snow shovels and beanies at no cost for those who are in need of them.
"We want to make sure you’re able to stay warm and dig out of your house, so we have a bunch of snow shovels and Born & Raised beanies that you can have FOR NO COST!" the brewery wrote.
All the brewery is asking in return is for people to pay it forward and shovel a neighbor's sidewalk if you decide to grab a shovel.
"Let's spread some love and goodwill across the community!" No-Li said in the post.
No-LI recently raised $10,000 during its "Fight Fire Pale Ale" event, donating half of it to an Airway Heights family who lost everything in a house fire.