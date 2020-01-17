SPOKANE, Wash. - A local brewery is once again giving away complimentary snow shovels to the community with one caveat: To pay it forward.
No-Li Brewhouse says between 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17 anyone can come in and pick up a free shovel during their "Shovels & Pints" promotion.
"Our community is getting daily January snowfall and it can frost the spirit," No-Li said in a release. "No-Li has the community cure that rallies us together to lend a hand and celebrate with a pint."
If you grab a complimentary shovel, No-Li simply asks that you get out there and lend a neighbor a hand by shoveling their walkway or driveway. Those that do pay it forward are asked to send pictures to No-Li's social media accounts.
No-Li says the first 50 people into the pub on Friday will get a snow shovel, and the first 50 that send them pictures or video will get a full-size No-Li pennant.
No-Li offered the same giveaway last year, giving away more than 60 shovels the first day.
"Have fun, celebrate a helping hand and share the goodness and maybe a pint too!" No-Li said.
The brewery has been well known to give back to the Spokane community, making donations to various charities, youth programs, firefighter associations and an Airway Heights family devastated by a fire.
