SPOKANE, Wash. - No-Li Brewhouse, a favored brewery based in Spokane, has kicked off the holiday season with their No-Li 25 Days of Christmas event!
For the 24 days leading up to Christmas, No-Li will donate up to $2,000 to 24 different local charities or nonprofit, finishing off with a grand donation of $10,000 on Christmas Day.
No-Li aims to raise awareness of these local programs and all they offer the community, which are often under-recognized. This year, the event has expanded to include the greater Spokane and North Idaho areas as well!
For a full list of the charities and the amounts to be donated, visit their website HERE.
If you'd like to support the program, there's an easy way to do so—a portion of all brewery and pub sales are donated directly back to the community through year-round donations to local non-profits.
Non-profits and charities can fill out a submission form to benefit from the No-Li In-Kind donations page HERE.