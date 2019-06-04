Skee-Ball and Beer enthusiasts should consider making their way to No-Li Brewhouse on Tuesday nights.
No-Li is hosting Skee-Ball tournaments every Tuesday this month beginning each night at 6 p.m. Participants can sign up between 6-6:15.
No-Li says each player gets three rounds to accumulate a score, with an elimination round, and the top three players will win No-Li gear, while the top player gets a grand prize.
No entry fee is required, but participants must pay for their own games (50 cents per game) and are encouraged to bring quarters and "an appetite for tasty beer," No-Li said.