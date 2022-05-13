SPOKANE, Wash. - For those who sacrifice so much to ensure our freedom, he Favored Few Support Crew Fund at Innovia Foundation presents a chance for the community to give back.
“We were like, how do we keep up the morale of airmen, especially with the deployment?” recalled Kitara Johnson, former Army veteran. “We want them to be mission ready, and how does the community support them? By giving them the things that they need.”
Johnson and Charlie Duranona, both veterans themselves, wanted to support the airmen and women at the base, which has supported the community for the last 80 years. The result? The birth of a foundation to support families in need and cover costs for anything the Department of Defense can't fund.
“When the airmen get deployed, the family stays back, taking care of the kids. So this fund actually would help with resiliency and quality of life events,” Duranona explained.
Events like picnics, taking the families to baseball games, and activities to help bolster mental health while their loved ones are away.
The question remained: how to raise the money?
“This started about 8:00 p.m. last night, and by 8:00 a.m. today we are talking to Charlie, and we are going to get to $25,000,” said John Bryant, Owner of No-Li Brewhouse.
It's a mission that Ty Lindquist, the lead brewer at No-Li, connects with personally. Coming from an air force family, he knew the need first hand.
Now, No-Li is leading the charge, hoping to raise at least $25,000 dollars in a week.
No-Li has more than 300 KC-135 shirts. Each is priced at $25, and every dime goes to the fund to support all the brave men and women who fight for our freedom.