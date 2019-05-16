SPOKANE, Wash. - Beer and basketball come together in Spokane as No-Li Brewhouse partners with Spokane Hoopfest for some summer 3 on 3 basketball.
This collaboration is designed to build community, excitement, and awareness throughout the Pacific Northwest for both the basketball tournament and craft beer.
Hoopfest and No-Li will use this partnership to raise $12,000 in June for Ignite Basketball Association through fundraising and donating $10 from each keg sold in Washington State.
Ignite Basketball Association (formerly known as Midnight Basketball Association) is a community and school-based outreach program that offers a safe, constructive alternative for area youth in grades 6, 7, and 8.
The goal is to strengthen participants’ character, self-esteem, and discipline so they are better equipped and prepared for the challenges of their teen years and beyond.
This youth basketball program targets the population within the central urban neighborhood of Spokane’s School District No. 81. While basketball is the foundation of this league, the motivational workshops and recreational activity are also crucial elements.
No-Li expects to sell between 600 and 1,000 kegs during the month of June. They are hoping to contribute at least 6,000 dollars to Ignite.