SPOKANE, Wash. - A local brewery known for giving back to the community is once again stepping up, planning a 12-days-of-Christmas type of donation spree for charities.
Starting Thursday, Nov. 14, No-Li Brewhouse says when you come in and fill a 19.2 oz Crowler with their beer, 100 percent of the sales will go towards charities.
Once the goal of $12,000 is raised, No-Li says it will go directly to 12 non-profit community charities, with each to receive $1,000 each.
"December 1st – 12th we will recognize and elevate community awareness of 12 specific community non-profits that reach into the fabric of our communities with a $1,000 gift for 12 consecutive days," a post on their website reads.
During the 12 Days of Christmas fundraiser, No-Li will announce/surprise a non-profit with the first $1K donation on Sunday, Dec. 1. No-Li says to keep an eye out for further details, as the remaining non-profits will be announced through Dec. 12.
""It brings us joy to give back to our amazing Spokane community," says Cindy Bryant of No-Li Brewhouse.
No-Li has made several generous donations through fundraisers from their brew sales as of late. In the past year alone, they have donated towards youth basketball programs, firefighters and an Airway Heights family devastated by a house fire. On top of that, they've even just straight up given away items like snow shovels and beanies.
