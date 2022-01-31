SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane's No-Li Brewhouse is encouraging locals to pay it forward during the winter months by offering free snow shovels to patrons during the first big snowfall of February.
The catch? There really isn't one. No-Li just wants anyone who comes by the pub and picks up a shovel to agree to use it to lend their neighbor a hand and shovel their driveway or walkway.
No-Li is also giving away two Toro 18" snow blowers on their social media accounts. You can follow their Facebook and Instagram and look out for the giveaway post on Tuesday, Feb. 1.
The date of the shovel giveaway is to be determined. Watch their socials for that as well.