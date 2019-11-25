SPOKANE, Wash. - Hooptown USA is partnering up with No-Li Brewhouse to make a special-edition beer benefiting the Spokane basketball community.
The "Hopped Up" golden ale beer is available at the brewery now and will be available in local grocery stores like Rosauers, Total Wine, Yoke's, Safeway, Albertson, Super 1 Foods, Trader Joe's Huckleberry's and WinCo.
Proceeds will go to Hooptown USA community courts to rebuild and enhance basketball courts in the Greater Spokane area.
The special brew will also be served at the Gonzaga watch party on Dec. 18 as the Zags host North Carolina at the Kennel.
No-Li describes the beer as "refreshingly light and crisp, with a dry hopped addition of Citra and Mandarina hops."
