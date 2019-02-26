The No Man's Land Film Festival returns to Spokane this weekend.
On Friday, March 1, the festival will be hosted by Eastern Washington University and EPIC Adventures at the EWU Center on the Spokane campus on Riverpoint Blvd.
The festival celebrates woman athletes and adventurers. Tickets are $2.50 and free for EWU students. Tickets will be available at the door but should be purchased in advance by visiting the EPIC front desk in Cheney or by calling 509-359-4014.
Doors will open at 6 p.m., with films running from 7-8:45 with a 10-minute intermission.
The evening will conclude with a 30-minute panel discussion with Allison Roskelley—Adidas TERREX ambassador—and Lindsay Morgan-Chutas—the former director of the Spokane Mountaineers Mountain School director and program leader for the Spokane Conservation District.