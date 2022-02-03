SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Back in May Governor Inslee signed a bill into law to make sure there is equal representation of non-elected leaders on local health boards, with the goal of taking politics out of public health.
As regional health boards across the state restructured and reduced the number of elected leaders to match the number of non-elected community representatives, the Spokane Regional Health District followed suit.
"Having a diverse board allows for constructive discussion, and the inclusion of new ideas, but it doesn't take away, you know, from the passion and the dedication and the expertise of the SRHD staff," Kelli Hawkins, the Spokane Regional Health District public information officer, said.
It was intended to diversify local health boards, however, the four elected leaders the county commissioners chose to keep... were mostly themselves... and as it sits now, there are no medical doctors being nominated.
Elected officials remaining on the health board include three county commissioners, Josh Kerns, Mary Kuney and Al French. Millwood Mayor Kevin Freeman will take the fourth spot. While the other five elected board members, including city council members, have been removed from the board.
On Tuesday the four board of health members that stayed through restructuring, nominated a naturopathic doctor, a former member of President Trump's administration and a homeless outreach coordinator making up 3 of the 4 board vacancies.
But what does the board of health do?
According to Hawkins, it's mainly oversight.
They meet once a month to:
- Enforce state public health statutes and state board of health rules as well as make reports back to the state board of health
- Supervise the maintenance of all health and sanitary measures for the protection of public health in Spokane County
- Enact local rules and regulations to preserve and improve public health
- Provide for the control and prevention of any dangerous, contagious or infectious disease within Spokane County as well as abatement of nuisances detrimental to public health.
- Issue and renew licenses or permits and other services
"They're really overseeing the management of Spokane County, health district, our finances, the quality, they're setting strategic direction, they're building community relationships, and really establishing those ethical standards values and the compliance," Hawkins said. "And then they select an administrative officer and monitor you know, his or her progress."
Tana: So they don't necessarily need a medical doctor kind of on the board, do you think that that voice is going to be missing, though?
"I don't think that it's going to be missing because there is so much influence from our health officer in setting the strategy in setting those policies," Hawkins said. "So I think that they also get reports regularly from our epidemiologists and from our program staff and directors. So I think that there will still be that point of view on the that's being given to our board members."
The Spokane County commissioners are scheduled to formally appoint the three on Feb. 8th during the board meeting.