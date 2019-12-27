PHOENIX - Washington State University or Air Force, we'll see who comes out on top on Friday, December 27. But one expert has already weighed in on who he thinks will be the champion of the Cheez-It Bowl.
It was an intense moment at the Phoenix Zoo, where all the pressure was put on one orangutan. But things got a little complicated.
Giwa, the young orangutan, was presented with two shirts, one for Air Force and one for WSU. Whichever shirt he grabbed would serve as his pick to win Friday's game.
The problem was, Giwa wouldn't come out for almost half an hour.
Senior Primate Keeper Jessica Hintz takes care of the orangutans daily and she explained that Giwa just needed a little extra encouragement.
"[Giwa] just was really reluctant about coming out. So, we waited for a really long time and he didn't want to do it on his own. So then we let his big father [Mike] come out too, and Mike came out. he was really intense and he chose the Air Force to win the Cheez-It Bowl today," she said.
So, not a great prediction for Coug fans, but only time will tell.
