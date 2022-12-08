No northern giant hornets detected in Washington state in 2022

OLYMPIA, Wash. - The pest trapping season in Washington state is now complete. For the first time since they were discovered in the state in 2019, there were no confirmed sightings of northern giant hornets in 2022.
The hornets, often known colloquially as "murder hornets," are still not considered eradicated, according to the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA). Federal guidelines require three consecutive years without a confirmed sighting to declare the pest eradicated.
“While not detecting any hornets this year is promising, the work to ensure they are eradicated is not over yet,” Sven Spichiger, WSDA managing entomologist, said. “Research to develop a better trap continues and public reports – which account for half of all confirmed detections – remain critical.”
The WSDA Pest Program monitors the state for more than 130 pests and diseases that could impact agricultural production each year.
In 2022, trappers caught more than 23,000 Japanese beetles in Yakima County. The state saw a slight decline in detections versus 2021, but an overall increase in trapping.
The trapped beetles were mostly found within the newly quarantined area. Trappers also caught beetles outside the quarantine area including 186 beetles in Wapato. The program expects to continue the eradication project in 2023.
Spongy moth catches also increased. Trappers caught 30 of the moths in 2022, compared to six in 2021.
Many other insects and disease the program looked for in 2022, including the spotted lanternfly, were not found.
“When it comes to the pests that we survey for, the best news is no news,” Spichiger said. “Monitoring for these pests allows us to react quickly to eradicate them if they are found. It also gives confidence to our trading partners that Washington commodities can be safely enjoyed around the world without the threat of spreading invasive pests.”