SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Two adults, two children, five dogs and a cat are all safe after a fire at a Spokane Valley business.

Crews responded to a flea market business on Sprague near Mullan Friday morning. Firefighters say the fire appeared to have started in the attic of the building. 

The business is on the main floor and the people and animals live in the basement. Thankfully, everyone was able to make it out safely. 

Firefighters said they don't believe the fire is suspicious but the exact cause is under investigation.  

