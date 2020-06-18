Plane crash at Coeur d'Alene Airport 6/18/2020

COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - No one was injured after a small plane crashed at the Coeur d'Alene Airport.

According to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, deputies first received a report of the crash around 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 18. When they arrived on scene, they found a Cessna airplane in the grass along a runway. 

Two men and a woman were on board when one of the plane's wheels failed during landing, causing the plane to slide down the runway and crash.

The plane came to a rest after sliding on the runway and rotating after a wing caught the grass. 

Drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the incident. The plane sustained significant damage and some lights on the runway were damaged.

The Federal Aviation Administration has taken over the investigation. 

