COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - No one was injured after a small plane crashed at the Coeur d'Alene Airport.
According to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, deputies first received a report of the crash around 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 18. When they arrived on scene, they found a Cessna airplane in the grass along a runway.
Two men and a woman were on board when one of the plane's wheels failed during landing, causing the plane to slide down the runway and crash.
The plane came to a rest after sliding on the runway and rotating after a wing caught the grass.
Drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the incident. The plane sustained significant damage and some lights on the runway were damaged.
The Federal Aviation Administration has taken over the investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.